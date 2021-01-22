Global Waterborne Coatings Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Waterborne Coatings market is accounted for $62.08 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $110.75 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Growing desire for aesthetic wall paints in both commercial and residential construction, demand in application industries and increase in consumer spending levels are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent environmental regulations and availability of cheaper substitutes are restricting the market.

On the basis of resin type, Acrylic waterborne coating has witnessed the largest market share and expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period due to the durable properties of the resin. On the other hand, in terms of Application, Architectural & Automotive holds THE largest market share with increase in adoption of waterborne coatings in emerging and developed countries and pigment dispensability.

By Geography, Europe is expected to be dominant during the forecast period due to increase in demand of civil constructions and infrastructure sector. Asia Pacific is expected to witness an increase in high growth rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in Waterborne Coatings market include BASF SE , Akzonobel N.V, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company , The Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. ,Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. , Tikkurila OYJ, Berger Paints India Ltd.

Resin Types Covered:

• Architectural Coating Resins

• Vinyl Acetate

• Pure Acrylics

• Acetates

• Styrene Acrylics

• Acrylic Coatings

• ALKYD Coatings

• EPOXY Coatings

• PTFE Coatings

• Polyester Coatings

• Polyurethane Coatings

• Polyvinylidene floride (PVDF) Coatings

• Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) Coatings

• Vinyl Ester

• Other Resin Types

Applications Covered:

• Appliances

• Architectural

• Automotive

• Coil

• General Industrial

• Marine

• Packaging

• Protective

• Transportation

• Wood

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

