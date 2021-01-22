Global Electronic Warfare Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Electronic Warfare market is accounted for $22.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $38.31 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. Factors driving the market growth are increasing reliability, efficiency and effectiveness with the introduction of travelling-wave tube- (TWT) technology which is used for electronic warfare application and development of cognitive electronic warfare technology, growing demand for Integrated EW systems, rising importance of piezoelectric and ferromagnetic materials and expanding conductive technologies. Huge capital investments required for developing EW systems and lack of technical skills are some of the major factors hindering the market growth.

Electronic warfare engages the use of electromagnetic spectrum or direct energy weapons. They are used to control the spectrum or an enemy attack. Electronic warfare ensures uninterrupted access to the electromagnetic spectrum. Electronic warfare also ensures to collect an enemy’s radio signals.

Based on capability, electronic support segment has witnessed huge growth as modern warfare techniques are widely adopted in developing countries such as Asia Pacific and Middle East regions. North America is dominating the Electronic Warfare market and the factors favoring the growth of this region are territorial disputes, political disputes, terrorism and rising insurgencies. Asia Pacific has acquired largest market share owing to India and China investing substantially on strengthening defense sector.

Some of the key players in global Electronic Warfare market include General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Textron, Elbit Systems, Teledyne Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Bae Systems, Boeing, Leonardo, Israel Aerospace Industries, Harris, Raytheon, L3 Technologies, Rockwell Collins, Saab and Thales.

Product Types Covered:

• Operational Support

• Equipment

Capabilities Covered:

• Electronic Attack

• Electronic Protection

• Electronic Support

Platform Covered:

• Ground

• Airborne

• Space

• Naval

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

