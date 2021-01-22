Global Body Worn Camera Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2023

Global Body-Worn Camera Market is expected to reach a value of USD 1506.9 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. Market Research Future (MRFR), in its report, envelops segmentation and drivers to provide a better glimpse of the market in the coming years.

Overview

Body-worn cameras can be used to capture audio data as well as video data digitally and comprise of a camera, microphone, battery, and data storage unit. These devices are clipped onto the uniforms of police and special law-enforcement personnel. These cameras have the ability to record video and play it later or perform live streaming, depending on the system being used.

Competitive Analysis

The key players of the Global Body-Worn Camera Market are Axon Enterprises, Inc. (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Motorola Solutions (US), GoPro, Inc. (US), Transcend Information, Inc. (Taiwan), WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. (US), Reveal Media Limited (US), Digital Ally, Inc. (US), Coban Technologies, Inc. (US), and Pinnacle Response Ltd. (Ireland).

Segmental Analysis

Global Body-Worn Camera Market has been segmented based on the mode of Operation, Resolution, End User, and Region.

Based on the mode of operation, the market has been classified into recording type, recording and live streaming type. The recording type segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, with a market value of USD 281.1 million during the forecast period. The live streaming and recording segment was valued at USD 162 million. The recording type camera is used to record incidents that can be used in the future as evidence. The recording and live streaming type have an ability to record and live stream video (events/incidents) on social media or central law enforcement servers.

Based on the resolution, the market has been classified into 4K, full HD, HD, and others. The full HD segment recorded the largest market share of 35.4% in 2018, with a market value of USD 157.2 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period while the HD segment was the second-largest market in 2018, valued at USD 135.2 million. The 4K segment was mainly used for various outdoor and underwater activities such as skiing/snowboarding, diving, snorkelling, and mountain biking. The full HD segment is high-definition and features a wide-angle lens that enables a highly dynamic and large viewing angle. HD cameras provide superior audio and video quality, smooth motion, and vibrant colours. These factors have resulted in the growth of the HD cameras segment in the global body-worn camera market. The others segment has a minimum number of image cells which provides a 640×480 pixel resolution.

Based on the end user, the market has been classified into law enforcement, military, transportation, sports & leisure, and others. The law enforcement segment recorded the largest market share of 35.3% in 2018, it is expected to register a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period while the military segment was the second-largest market in 2018, valued at USD 107.6 million. The law enforcement, body-worn cameras are clipped onto police uniforms to record incidents that can be used as evidence. Due to the increasing risks on borders, these cameras are used in military applications for recording evidence for investigations. In transportation applications, these cameras are used for reducing the risk of unlawful activities. In sports activities for recording as well as live streaming the event and also to record unlawful incidents.

The global body-worn camera market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest market value of USD 169.0 million in 2018; the market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. Europe was the second-largest market in 2018, valued at USD 145.2 million.

