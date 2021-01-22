Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Spices and Seasonings Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A spice is a dried seed, fruit, root, bark, or vegetable substance primarily used for flavoring, coloring or preserving food. Because they tend to have strong flavors and are used in small quantities, spices tend to add few calories to food. Many spices, however, can contribute significant portions of micronutrients to the diet.

The production of Spices and Seasonings increases from 743564 MT in 2012 to 1006435 MT in 2017, with CAGR of 6.24%. In the world wide, Europe is the largest revenue market, who account for about 21.89% market share in the Spices and Seasonings market in 2016. China ranked the second place, and with a market share of 21.04 in 2016. McCormick, Unilever, Ajinomoto are the global leading manufacturers of spices.

ASTA defines spices as “any dried plant product used primarily for seasoning purposes”. Included are tropical aromatics (pepper, cinnamon, cloves, etc.), leafy herbs (basil, oregano, marjoram, etc.), spice seeds (sesame, poppy, mustard, etc.) and dehydrated vegetables (onions, garlic, etc.). Blends such as curry, chili powders, poultry seasoning, etc. are part of the spice shelf, too.

The FDA defines spices similarly, except that they do not include the dehydrated vegetables in the label definition of “spices”. Any form of dehydrated vegetable product must be labeled separately. Such color contributing spices as paprika, turmeric and saffron must either be labeled separately or as “spice coloring”. The Department of Agriculture (meat and poultry products labeling) has nearly the same requirements as the FDA, except that colorant spices and mustard must always be listed separately while onion powder and garlic powder may be listed as “flavors”. All other forms of dehydrated vegetables must be listed separately by name.

The global Spices and Seasonings market is valued at 14800 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 21900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Spices and Seasonings market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Spices and Seasonings in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Spices and Seasonings in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Spices and Seasonings market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Spices and Seasonings market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

McCormick

Unilever

Ajinomoto

Ariake

Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland)

Olam International

Everest Spices

Zhumadian Wang Shouyi

MDH Spices

Catch(DS Group)

Nestle

Brucefoods

Sensient Technologies (U.S.)

Ankee Food

Haitian

Market size by Product

Salt & Salt Substitutes

Hot Spices

Aromatic Spices

Others

Market size by End User

Food Processing Industry

Catering Industry

Household

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Spices and Seasonings market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Spices and Seasonings market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Spices and Seasonings companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Spices and Seasonings submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Spices and Seasonings are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Spices and Seasonings market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

