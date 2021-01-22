Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Duplex stainless steel pipes have a mixed microstructure of austenite and ferrite, the aim being to produce a 50/50 mix, although in commercial alloys, the mix may be 40/60 respectively. Duplex steels have improved strength over austenitic stainless steels and also improved resistance to localized corrosion, particularly pitting, crevice corrosion and stress corrosion cracking. They are characterized by high chromium (19–28%) and molybdenum (up to 5%) and lower nickel contents than austenitic stainless steels.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Outokumpu

Sandvik

Butting

ArcelorMittal

ThyssenKrupp

NSSMC

POSCO

Tata Steel

JFE

Sosta

PSP

Tenaris

Tubacex

Metline Industries

Baosteel

TISCO

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lean Duplex

Standard Duplex

Super Duplex

Hyper Duplex

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Offshore Oil and Gas

Chemical Process Industry

Chemical Tankers / Shipbuilding

Desalination / Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Air Pollution Control

Architectural, Building & Construction

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Duplex Stainless Steel Pipe sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

