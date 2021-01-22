Global District Cooling Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global District Cooling market is accounted for $6.59 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $21.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as increasing environmental issues, cost-effectiveness, growth in urbanization sectors, increase in energy prices, and huge investments in infrastructure projects are fueling the market growth. However, challenges in commercial, engineering and procurement sectors and high installation costs are hampering the market growth. In addition, demand for energy efficient cooling technologies and sewage treatment usage in GCC Countries induce market opportunity.

District cooling systems is a central source to facilitate air conditioning as a production of chilled water, and its whole process is carried out by chilling water at central plant and later piping water to customers with underground pipes network.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3249000-district-cooling-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

On the basis of end users, commercial sector has acquired largest market share due to the increasing facilities such as laboratories, data centers, hospitals, shops, malls, restaurants, and hotels and expected to remain dominant during forecast period. Based on applications, Construction sector is subjected to hold largest market share with the demand in construction of individual flats in buildings, buildings, and individual houses in Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.Middle East & Africa dominated the market during the forecast period, as these countries are witnessing an increase in demand for cooling, owing to high temperature and increasing investments in infrastructure projects.

ALSO READ:https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/district-cooling-market-2021-key-players-global-trend-industry-size-share-price-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-07?tesla=y

Some of the key players in District Cooling market include Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation (Empower), National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed), Emirates District Cooling (Emicool), LLC, Shinryo Corporation, Keppel DCHS PTE Ltd, Logstor A/S , Ramboll Group A/S, Siemens AG, Stellar Energy, District Cooling Company LLC, Pal Technology, Keppel DCHS PTE Ltd, Danfoss District Energy A/S, SNC Lavalin, Fortum.

Free Cooling Techniques Covered:

• Source of Cold Water

• Absorption Cooling

• Electric Chiller

ALSO READ:https://icrowdnewswire.com/2019/07/31/prepaid-and-gift-cards-market-global-demand-growth-analysis-opportunity-and-forecast-to-2025/

Applications Covered:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/power-distribution-unit-pdu-market-2020-global-industry-manufacturers-outlook-share-growth-and-forecast-2026-2021-01-12

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/li-fi-technology-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020—2026-2021-01-08

https://primefeed.in/