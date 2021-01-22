Global Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery)Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery)Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Liposomes have been used to improve the therapeutic index of new or established drugs by modifying drug absorption, reducing metabolism, prolonging biological half-life or reducing toxicity. Drug distribution is then controlled primarily by properties of the carrier and no longer by physico-chemical characteristics of the drug substance only.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In consideration of the global economic and pharma industry, the growth rate of Liposomes Drug Delivery market will keep high in the next several years. The revenue market size expected to be 3.6 billion USD in 2020 at a CAGR of 8.57%.

North America dominated the market with market share of 44.2% due to the high medical level. Following North America, Europe is the second largest market with market share of 36%. Asian Pacific regions are the third largest market with developed countries like Japan and many developing countries like China. Its market share is about 12.85%.

Liposomes have been used in a broad range of pharmaceutical applications. Liposomes are showing particular promise as intracellular delivery systems for anti-sense molecules, ribosomes, proteins/peptides, and DNA. Liposomes with enhanced drug delivery to disease locations, by ability of long circulation residence times, are now achieving clinical acceptance. Also, liposomes promote targeting of particular diseased cells within the disease site.

Finally, liposomal drugs exhibit reduced toxicities and retain enhanced efficacy compared with free complements. Based on the pharmaceutical applications and available products, we can say that liposomes have definitely established their position in modern delivery systems.

The worldwide market for Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.0% over the next five years, will reach 4260 million US$ in 2023, from 2400 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Johnson & Johnson

Gilead Sciences

Pacira

Sun Pharmaceutical

Luye Pharma

Sigma-Tau Group

Fudan-Zhangjiang

Teva Pharmaceutical

CSPC

Novartis

Kingond Pharm

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai New Asia

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Liposomal Doxorubicin

Liposomal Amphoteracin B

Liposomal Paclitaxel

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Fungal Infection Therapy

Cancer & Tumor Therapy

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery), with sales, revenue, and price of Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Liposome Drug Delivery (Liposomes Drug Delivery) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

