Global Light Therapy Market Research Report 2020

Endodontic Devices Market Scope

Endodontic devices are instruments and tools used in the treatment of root canal. Large number of endodontic cases and focus on patient care are likely to drive its need. The global endodontic devices market report has been compiled by Market Research Future (MRFR) for the period of 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). It contains insights, trends, opportunities, and threats as well as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ALSO READ :https://sapanas.tumblr.com/post/630783088984784896/endodontic-devices-market-global-emerging

The global endodontic devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.34% over the forecast period. The evolution of dental instruments is one of the primary drivers of the market. This is exemplified by the number of CAD/CAM technologies and 3D printing methods available for the manufacture of instruments. Low costs of equipment and agreements with distributors are likely to drive the market revenue to new heights.

Huge prevalence of dental problems, rising numbers of oral cavity problems, the elderly populace, and emphasis on oral health can fuel the market demand. Innovations encompassing real-time dental procedures, navigation technology for surgeries, and new clinical applications in dentistry can augur well for the market in the coming years.

ALSO READ :https://www.tradove.com/blog/Endodontic-Devices-Market-2020-Global-Sales-Size-Share-Competitive-Analysis-Upcoming-Opportunities-And-Forecast-To-2023-1.html

But high costs of treatment and complications pertaining to treatments can hamper the market growth.

Endodontic Devices Market Segmentation

The global endodontic devices market is segmented on the basis of product and end user.

On the basis of product, the global endodontic devices market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is further sub-segmented into irrigating solution & lubricants, obturation filling materials, endodontic files & shaper, endodontic burs, and others. Similarly, the instruments segment is further sub-segmented into machine-assisted obturation systems, apex locators, endodontic lasers, endodontic scalers, and handpieces.

By end-user, the global endodontic devices market is segmented into dental academic and research institutes, dental clinics, dental hospitals, and laboratories.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/dairy-by-products-market-future-strategic-planning-size-share-emerging-trend-global-overview-key-players-review-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-06

Endodontic Devices Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global endodontic devices market covers the regions of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The Americas is pegged to dominate the global endodontic devices market owing to the rising occurrence of dental infections, concerns of oral health, and progress in new technologies. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 84.6% of children between the ages of 2 to 17 years and 64.4% of adults between the ages of 18-64 had a dental visit in 2016 in the US. The increasing incidences of the dental problem increase the demand for endodontic devices in this region.

Europe has assumed the second position in the global endodontic devices market in 2017. New strides in additive printing and the transition from manual to digital workflows can drive the regional endodontic devices market growth. Development of porous scaffolds and clinical studies encouraging the success of 3D printing in guided apicoectomy can favor the market to a great degree.

APAC was expected to grow the fastest due to a surge in dental procedures, rising numbers of the elderly, and improvements in dental clinics. According to the report published by United Nations ESCAP, nearly 12.4% of the population in the region was 60 years or older in 2016, and it is projected to increase by around 1.3 billion people in 2050. Hence, the huge aged population is likely to be a catalyst benefitting the global endodontic devices market.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/food-stabilizers-market-top-companies-2019-size-value-share-latest-trend-2021-01-05

On the other hand, the MEA can contribute the least to the market. Presence of poor economies and low per capita income are factors which can impede the penetration of the market within the region. But the major market is estimated to be held by the Middle East due to increasing government funding in the healthcare sector.

Endodontic Devices Market Competitive Outlook

COLTENE Holding, Danaher Corporation, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, DiaDent Group International, Surtex Instruments Limited, MICRO-MEGA, Ivoclar Vivadent, Davis Schottlander & Davis Ltd, Kerr Corporation, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ultradent Products, Septodont, and Brasseler USA are key players of the global endodontic devices market.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/worldwide-cosmetic-packaging-market-2021-strategies-demand-share-regional-study-and-swot-analysis-2020-12-30

https://primefeed.in/