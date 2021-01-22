Global Telecom Endpoint Security Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Telecom Endpoint Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Telecom Endpoint Security market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Telecom Endpoint Security market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Kaspersky Lab ZAO

McAfee

AVG Technologies

IBM

Symantec

Check Point Software Technologies

LG Telecom

Panda Security

Cisco Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Client Security Market

Content Security Gateways

Remote Locking Software

NFC and SEaaS

Mobile Application Management

Biometrics

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT

Telecommunication

Government and Defense

Consumer Goods

Life Sciences

Education and Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

