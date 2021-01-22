Content analytics marketSegmentation, Demand and Supply 2020-2026

Market Overview

With the advent of the Internet, huge amounts of data have been created and recorded. Creating and sharing content using various social media platforms, digital media has made an important contribution to the emergence of the concept of big data. These data contain many useful but hidden trends that can help your organization’s various decisions.

As the use of social media, digital media increases, and business operations shift to cloud-based platforms, organizations can use content analytics solutions to capture complex details and trends in the data they generate every minute. Together with better decision making, we help organizations deliver better forecasts and help end users achieve improved processes and efficiencies while optimizing economies of scale.

Key Players

Some of these prominent players present in the global content analytics market include International Business Machine Corporation (U.S.), Adobe Systems, INC. (U.S.), Clarabridge, INC. (U.S.), Interactive Intelligence Group, INC. (U.S.), Opentext Corporation (Canada), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Verint Systems (U.S.), Nice Systems

Market Segmentation

Content Analytics Market by Application:

Speech Analytics

Text Analytics

Web Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Others

Content Analytics Market by Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

Content Analytics Market by Vertical:

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Government

Travel & Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Others

Regional Insights

adoption of cloud-based solutions in organizations and the need to improve the organization’s information governance. According to a study conducted by Market Research Future, Europe is expected to show significant market growth for content analytics solutions. The Asia Pacific region is expected to record the fastest growth due to continued investment in research and development of the content analytics market. In addition, the content analytics market in the region is experiencing significant growth due to the strong growth of e-commerce trends to attract new customers.

