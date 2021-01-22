IP phones marketSegmentation, Demand and Supply 2020-2026

Market Overview

IP phones are significant because they offer a number of benefits, including low maintenance, easy installation, consolidation of multiple systems into one, easy access, the ability to combine data, voice, multimedia technology and video into a single integrated system, better productivity, and improved productivity. It’s gaining momentum. Simple conference calls, service mobility, efficient client interaction, diversity and reliability of IP telephony features. The dynamic combination of all these features and benefits is fueling the growth of the global market.

Key Players

Top contenders in the market for IP phones include Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Mitel (Canada), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Avaya (U.S.), ShoreTel, Inc. (U.S.), NEC (Japan), Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (U.S.), Unify (U.S.), to name a few.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Software

TCP/IP

DHCP

DNS

Others

Hardware

Display

Ethernet

Speaker/Microphone

Keypad

By Type

Wired

DECT

Wi-Fi

By End User

Corporate Consumers

Individual Consumers

Regional Insights

Pacific, North America, Europe and others. While North America is estimated to have the largest share of the market, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in the North American IP phone market is due to technological advances and increased regional mobile and tablet usage.

