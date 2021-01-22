Global and Japan Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2023

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Scope and Market Size
Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026
ALSO READ : https://menafn.com/1100840597/Dynamic-Application-Security-Testing-DAST-Market-2020-Global-Industry-Analysis-Size-Share-Growth-Trends-and-Forecast-2026
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solution
Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Government & Defense
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Others
ALSO READ : https://industrytoday.co.uk/it/billing—invoicing-software-global-market-2019-2025–freshbooks–tipalti–housecall-pro–timesolv–bqe-core
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
ALSO READ : https://www.einpresswire.com/article/521231852/agricultural-crop-insurance-market-2020-global-analysis-share-trends-application-analysis-and-forecast-to-2024
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
ALSO READ : https://www.openpr.com/news/1812930/dietitian-software-market-2019-global-analysis-forecast
The key players covered in this study
Accenture (Republic of Ireland)
IBM (US)
Micro Focus (UK)
Veracode (US)
Synopsys (US)
Pradeo (France)
Rapid7 (US)
Tieto (Finland)
Trustwave (US)
WhiteHat Security (US)
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/stationery-market-2020-global-industry-sales-supply-consumption-demand-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2026-2021-01-17