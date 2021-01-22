IP phones marketSegmentation, Demand and Supply 2020-2026

Market Overview

IP or VoIP phones use voice over IP technology for placing telephone calls over an IP network. It connects via an Ethernet cable. Digital IP phones utilize session initiation protocol or skinny client control protocol. The global IP phones market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) covers trends and opportunities amid increasing penetration of the Internet and development of new communication protocols over the forecast period (2018-2023). The COVID-19 pandemic and its implications are taken into account and noted in the report.

Market Scope

The global IP phones market is slated to register a staggering growth rate during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The IP phones market has been segmented on the basis of component, type, and end user. The component segment comprises of hardware and software components. The software components segment is further segmented into DNS, DHCP, TCP/IP, SIP and others. Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) is a competing standard to H.323 and is a communications protocol for signaling. Its main advantages are that it is easy to implement, debug and to integrate applications.

It is typically used for the purpose of controlling multimedia communication sessions. The most common applications of SIP are in internet telephony for voice and video calls, private IP telephone systems, as well as instant messaging over internet protocol (IP) networks.

By type, it is segmented into wired, Wi-Fi, and DECT.

By end user, it is segmented into corporate consumers and individual consumers.

Regional Analysis

Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in IP phones market in North America is attributed to the technical advancements and increasing use of mobiles and tablets in that region.

Competitive Outlook

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Avaya, ShoreTel, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Mitel, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Unify, and NEC are key players of the global IP phones market.

