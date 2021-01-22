Webcam MarketCompetition, Opportunities and Challenges 2020-2026

Market Overview

The global webcam market is projected to grow from $6.25 billion in 2018 to $11.6 billion in 2024 with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% over the forecast period.

A webcam is a video camera that captures images or streams video in real time. Webcams are primarily used for video conferencing, live events, security and surveillance. Webcams are rapidly adopted due to the growth of smart city initiatives. Additionally, webcams are widely used in video conferencing in businesses. However, as webcams connected to the Internet increase the risk of criminal activity such as spying, the government has enacted strict rules for this.

Key Players

The key players in the Webcam Market are Canon, Inc. (Japan), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), D-Link Systems, Inc. (Taiwan), Koninklijke Philips N.V.(Netherlands), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Logitech (Switzerland), Microsoft (US); Razer Inc. (US) Sony Corporation (Japan); and Xiaomi (China).

Other prominent players studied for the Webcam market are Creative Labs (Singapore), AUSDOM (China), Intel (US), Quantum Corporation (US), among others.

Market Segmentation

Global Webcam Market, By Distribution Channel

· Brick & Mortar

· E-Commerce

Global Webcam Market, By End-User

· Security & Surveillance

· Entertainment

· Live Events

· Visual Marketing

· Others

Regional Insights

. Web cameras are increasingly being installed in North America for security and event surveillance, online education, and visual marketing. Europe holds the second largest share of the webcam market as countries in the region, including Germany and the UK, are making rapid progress in increasing levels of security and surveillance. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to government-led webcam installations. China is expected to be the largest revenue-generating country in the region. The presence of several local vendors offering cheap webcams is increasing demand in the region.

