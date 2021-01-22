Global Power over Ethernet Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2022

The global Power over Ethernet market is foreseen to expand at a CAGR of 13% and attain USD 1 Bn over the forecast period 2016-2022; reveals a recent study by Market Research Future (MRFR).

Market Overview

Power over Ethernet (PoE) is a technology that carries electrical current by data cables rather than by power cords and provides power to different devices from the same Ethernet cable. It reduces the number of wires required to install the network and supports a wide range of devices. PoE offers numerous benefits from network efficiency as well as cost standpoint. PoE does not require AC/DC power supplies and outlets. It facilitates simplified, faster and lower cost of installation. PoE enables centralized power management, eases and accelerates changes and temporary deployments, and also offers low maintenance cost and less downtime. PoE finds its application is various commercial, residential and industrial sectors. The rising energy cost and adoption of PoE in the commercial sector are bolstering the growth of the market. Focus on smart power budgeting is the prime stimulant in the growth of the market. Technology feasibility of delivering high power and the robustly growing market for VoIP services and growth in the end-user market are likely to augment the demand for Power of Ethernet. PoE is the best option for industrial

based Ethernet switch systems as it facilitates installation of field-based devices without a separate power cabling supply. It is also helpful in reduction of numerous separate remote power supply units. PoE is being intensively deployed in smart homes due to the increased demand for automation and control for centrally managing electrical system and appliances, hence contributing to the market growth. Governments of various countries are investing in Ethernet infrastructure and development of smart grids which is aiding the growth of the market. Powered Device Controllers are being increasingly used in IP cameras, wireless access point and PoE enabled devices. The growing expansion of the IoT is stimulating demand for PoE connectivity in IP cameras, smart lighting luminaries, Feature-rich video IP phones. Furthermore, the rising demand for network security cameras are expected to drive the demand for PoE.

2022; reveals a recent study by Market Research Future (MRFR). Even though the market is expected to expand at a substantial pace, the growth might be hindered by lack of knowledge and customer inertia regarding PoE, and the capital-intensive nature of the market which restricts the entry of new participants.

The global power over Ethernet market has been segmented based on types, power to port, application, and end-users. By types, the market has been segmented into power sourcing equipment controllers & ICs, and powered device controllers &ICs. The powered device controllers &ICs segment accounts for the most significant market share. By power to port, the market has been segmented into Up to 15.4W, Up to 30W, Up to 60W, and Up to 100W. By application, the market has been segmented into security and access control, LED lighting and control, connectivity, infotainment, and others. By end-users, the market has been segmented into residential, industrial and commercial. By types, powered device controller & ICs dominates the market.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the global Power over Ethernet market has been segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. North America accounts for the largest share of the market owing to the presence of major players in the region. Additionally, highly developed IT sector and telecom industry gives North America a competitive edge over other regions. Europe too is a lucrative market for Power over Ethernet; U.K. and Germany are the major contributors of the region. The Asia-Pacific market for Power over Ethernet is expanding due to growing IT industry in emerging countries of the region; China as a manufacturing hub is adopting PoE in various industries.

Competitive Landscape

The global PoE market is highly competitive and appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of various local, regional and international players. The existing market participants are investing in intense R&D to develop new products.

The eminent players operating in the market include Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Linear Technology Corp. (U.S.), Microsemi Corp. (U.S.), Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Broadcom Ltd. (U.S.), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), and Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Industry Updates

In March 2018, Silicon Labs released two new Power over Ethernet (PoE) Powered Device (PD) which delivers best-in-class integration and efficiency for various IoT applications.

In June 2018, Yamaha launched VXL1-16P loudspeaker featuring eight PoE compliant LAN ports and two combo LAN/SFP ports.

