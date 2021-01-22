Global Smart Grid Sensors Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2020

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global smart grid sensors market is expected to secure approximately USD 4 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 18 % over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market Scenario

The conventional power grid system is being modernized into a smart grid to address issues such as power dissipation, concentrated information flow and growing safety and consistency concerns. The introduction of technologies such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and smart grid network management has modernized the current power grid infrastructure to make performance, adaptability and reliability more sophisticated.

The smart grid sensor is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period, in the lines of these factors. In addition, the increasing number of electrical thefts in commercial and residential areas and the system of energy faults, and extreme weather conditions operational capacity is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Top companies profiled in Smart Grid Sensors market report:

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), General Electric Company (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Itron, Inc. (U.S.), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SA (France), Tech Mahindra Ltd. (India), S&C Electric Company (Illinois, U.S.), Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.), Open Systems International, Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.), Esyasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Trilliant Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Wipro Ltd. (India), NexGrid, LLC. (U.S.).

Segmentation

The smart grid sensors market is differentiated by component, sensors, solutions, service, and application.

Based on sensors, the smart grid sensors market is sub-divided into dynamic line rating sensors, outage detection sensors, voltage/temperature sensors, transformer monitoring sensors, and others. The component segment consists of sensors, AMI meter, programmable logic controller (PLC), networking hardware, and others. Furthermore, the service is classified into deployment &integration, consulting, support & maintenance, and others.

Smart grid sensors is further divided based on solutions that include smart grid distribution management, smart grid communication, substation automation, grid asset management, Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI), and billing &customer information system.

Based on application segment, the smart grid sensors is segmented into Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), smart energy meter, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), and others.

Regional Analysis

The smart grid sensors are geographically segmented into four different regions, namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world.

North America is presumed the dominant region in the market for smart grid sensors. The United States and Canada are the region’s leading nations. It is attributed to the region ‘s rising suppliers of smart grid solutions to boost grid stability.

In addition, Europe is expected to enjoy significant growth over the forecast period. Countries such as Germany, France and Great Britain are the region's leading countries.

