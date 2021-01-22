Global Emergency Lighting Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2020

TheEmergency Lighting Market Analysis 2020 provides a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% between 2016 and 2022. Market Research Future estimates the figures and says the market will witness a value of USD 7 Billion over the assessment period.

The report study combines industry-wide statistically relevant quantitative data and insightful qualitative analysis. Also evaluates its current value, size, performance, statistics and top impacting factors of emergency lighting. This market study allows companies to illuminate effective industry strategies by analyzing up to date dynamics and prospects. Research shows that the market is expected to record significant growth rates and generate incredible revenues during the forecast period. It also measures the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on regional and overall markets.

The escalating demand for emergency lighting in the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors is motivating the market in different region. The growing emphasis on serious fire and safety regulations from governments around the world is a great motivator for the market. In addition to this, as government policies such as prohibiting the use of incandescent lamps, energy efficient use, and cost-saving characteristics of LEDs have grown, the penetration rate of LEDs is rapidly increasing. Besides, there is an increasing use of self-diagnostic systems in emergency lighting applications in recent years.

Top companies profiled in emergency lighting market report includes:Hubbell Lighting Inc. (U.S.), Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Schneider Electric SE (France), Cooper Industries (Ireland), Legrand S.A. (France), Emerson (US), Beghelli S.p.A. (Italy), Acuity Brands (U.S.), Zumtobel Group (Austria) and Daisalux (Spain).

Segmentation:

Segmented by Components:

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmented by Power System:

Self-Contained

Central

Hybrid

Segmented by Battery:

Ni–Cd

Ni–MH

LiFePO4

Lead–Acid

Segmented by Light Source:

Fluorescent

LED

Incandescent

Induction

Others

Segmented by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Regional Framework:

The geographical analysis of the emergency lighting market is further being studied for critical regions of the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia‐Pacific region is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR owing to the high adoption of emergency lighting in developing countries, and a rising focus on real estate projects is driving the market in the region. In fact, rapid urbanization in developing countries such as China, India, Japan and Korea is also increasing, mainly in the construction sector. North America region is also ready to witness leadership towards the emergency lighting market throughout the forecast period.

