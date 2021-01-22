Rapid Sterility Testing Market : Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2023

Market Highlights

The global Rapid Sterility Testing Market is anticipated to have held a market value of USD 158 million in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. Rapid sterility testing used to detect microbial contamination in given biologic sample. It is an alternative method for sterility testing.

Increasing R&D expense and new product launches are expected to drive the growth of the market. According to the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, in 2017, about 46 novel drug approvals were the 22 novel drug approval in 2016. On the other hand, the availability of the alternative traditional method can restrain the market growth over the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global market owing to the presence of well-established players and growth in pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increasing adoption of the technologies. Furthermore, the Middle Eastern and African region is expected to account for the least market share in the global market.

