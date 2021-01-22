Biological stains Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis by 2019 – 2023

Market Highlights

Staining is a supplementary technique used to enhance the contrast in the microscopic image. Biological stains Market are essential in the identification of physical, chemical and structural characteristics of biological content. The increasing use of stains in healthcare and life sciences research, the surge in the number of infectious diseases and increasing commercial use of stains are the factors responsible for the growth of the biological stains market. Additionally, increasing R&D spending and aggressive strategies adopted by the top players, such as new product launches, and merger and acquisition activities are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2017, Bio-Rad Laboratories announced the acquisition of RainDance Technologies for approximately USD 87 million. RainDance Technologies offers products such as microdroplet solutions for the early detection of cancer and other diseases.

The high costs associated with biological stains, availability of substitutes and risk of contamination due to the use of biological stains are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Access Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/biological-stains-market-6462