flow cytometry Market : Growth Opportunities, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis

Market Scenario

The global flow cytometry market 2020 is poised to mature during the forecast period (2018–2023) at a CAGR 11.5%.

Market Highlights

Factors responsible for market development are the growing usage of flow cytometry in diagnosis, the increasing use of flow cytometry in healthcare testing, and the introduction of new technologies. Additionally, the growing prevalence of HIV / AIDS and cancer cases lead to market growth.

The high cost of flow cytometry equipment and reagents, lack of knowledge of flow cytometry applications and lack of technicians, will impede market growth during the evaluation period.

Segmentation

The global flow cytometry market has been segmented based on products & services, technology, application, and end-user.

Based on products & services, the market has been classified as flow cytometry instruments, reagents and consumables, software, services, and accessories. Moreover, the flow cytometry instruments segment has been further bifurcated into cell analyzers and cell sorters.

The market, based on the technology, has been bifurcated into cell-based flow cytometry and bead-based flow cytometry.

The application segment has been divided into clinical applications, research applications, and industrial applications. The research applications segment has been bifurcated into pharmaceutical and biotechnology and immunology. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sub-segment has been segmented into stem cell research, drug discovery, and in vitro toxicity testing. Additionally, the immunology segment has been sub-segmented into cell counting, apoptosis, cell sorting, cell cycle analysis, cell viability, and other research applications. The clinical applications segment includes organ transplantation, hematology, cancer, immunodeficiency diseases, and other clinical applications.

The market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, research institutes, commercial, and academic institutes.

