Duodenal Cancer Market: In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

Duodenum is the first part of the small intestine. It is also the smallest part of the small intestine. It plays an important role in the chemical digestion of chyme (partially digested food). Cancer in the duodenum is known as duodenal cancer/small bowel cancer. The rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of rare cancers, and technological advancement in cancer treatment are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to an article published by Worldwide Cancer Research, there are 198 different types of rare cancers identified to date. These rare cancers account for 1 in 5 cancers diagnosed every year. Additionally, the rising healthcare expenditure is likely to boost the market growth. On the other hand, high-cost of treatments and stringent government regulations for product approval may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global Duodenal Cancer Market is currently dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are engaged in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position. For instance, in June 2018, Eli Lilly acquired ARMO Biosciences for USD 1.6 billion to expand its oncology portfolio. With this acquisition, Eli Lilly will get a strong support for its immune-oncology program.

