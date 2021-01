Biopreservation Market: Overview by Types, Application, Key Players, Regional Outlook, Market Drivers & Restraints 2023

Biopreservation Market Revenue

Market Research Future (MRFR) estimates that the growth rate of the biopreservation market 2020 should be 11.2% from 2018 to 2023 (review period). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis with the report, along with all the extensive key developments in the market post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Key Boosters and Challenges

Opportunities for players in the global market are plenty; given the significant demand for biospecimen equipment in view of expanding application scope in stem cells, plasma, tissue research and DNA. Increased adoption rate is also the result of a few benefits it offers, including high efficiency, low maintenance and substantial storage capacity. Rising awareness with regard to stem cells’ storage could leave a positive impact on the global market as well. The market’s growth potential in diagnostic and therapeutic applications is also growing at a stellar pace. Moreover, the soaring number of biopreservation banks in emerging countries and the consequent rise in competition between these biobanks could offer easy access to hospitals and researchers.

The scope for adoption biopreservation instruments is fostered by the escalating incidences of cardiovascular diseases, cardiac, renal, diabetes and cancer worldwide. The biopreservation industry growth is being continuously pushed by the emergence of new applications of biospecimens and stored cells in drug development and the constant modification of regulatory guidelines pertaining to biobanking procedures by developed countries. Vigorous efforts given by life science sectors, including collaboration with biobanks to encourage life science-based researches and the increase in biopreservation equipment’s therapeutic applications, especially for meningitis and the rising demand for effective storage of spinal fluid could also favor the global market in the long term.

Significant spending on R&D activities by key firms as well as research groups to bolster their capabilities and develop new and more innovative products can further the market’s prospects. Technological innovations in biopreservation processes, such as changes in hypothermic storage solutions’ formulation, integration of nanoscale technologies and next-generation cryopreservation solutions may also help boost the market size in the coming years. Key industry players are focused on geographical expansions, product development, acquisitions, mergers and investments in latest technologies to capture a bigger share in the global industry.

