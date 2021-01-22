Dry Type Transformer – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Dry Type Transformer Market is expected to reach $8.98 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Dry Type Transformer Market include WEG S.A., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Raychem RPG, Mehru, Instrument Transformer Equipment Corporation, General Electric, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Eaton Corporation, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, Celme s.r.l., Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, ABB Limited, and Abaft Middle East Transformer Industries LLC.

The rapid adoption of advanced transformer units along with the expansion of power grid networks and growing manufacturing, industrial and natural resource exploration activities related to oil production, chemicals and marine applications across the globe are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of product and lack of investment by government in grid stability are hampering the growth of the market.

Request for sample here: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/dry-type-transformer-market/request-sample

Dry-type transformers are power transformers with windings encased in pressurized and sealed tanks and these transformers are air-cooled. It consists of no moving parts; therefore, it requires minimum maintenance, while offering reliability and long-run cycle. Dry-type transformers provide safety against fire and leakage, which also reduces environmental and health concerns.

Based on the installation, the indoor segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the continuous refurbishment of existing electrical infrastructure adjoined by rising space constraints and ongoing expansion of power networks including transmission and distribution lines.

Access the complete report at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/dry-type-transformer-market

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the increasing investments by government in transmission and distribution sector coupled with rising energy demand in countries and growing industrialization and urbanization.

Make an inquiry at: https://www.strategymrc.com/report/dry-type-transformer-market

Phases Covered:

• Single

• Three

Windings Covered:

• Two Winding

• Auto Transformer

Ratings Covered:

• < 5 MVA

• 5 MVA to 30 MVA

• > 30 MVA

Installations Covered:

• Outdoor

• Indoor

Cores Covered:

• Shell

• Closed

• Berry

Transformer Types Covered:

• Rectifier Transformer

• Converter Transformer

Types Covered:

• Distribution Transformer

• Power Transformer

Technologies Covered:

• Self Air

• Air Blast

Voltages Covered:

• Low

• Medium

Insulations Covered:

• Class A

• Class B

• Class F

• Class H

• Class R

Products Covered:

• Vacuum Pressure Encapsulated

• Open Wound

• Vacuum Pressure Impregnated

• Cast Resin

Mountings Covered:

• Pole

• PC/PCB

• Pad

Applications Covered:

• Inner-city Substations

• Indoor/Underground Substations

• Commercial

• Industrial

End Users Covered:

• Multi-Storey Buildings

• Steel Factories

• Underground Tunnels

• Hospitals

• Schools

• Mass Transit Industry

• Data Center

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/StratisticsMRC

Follow us on LinkedIn at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stratistics-market-research-consulting-pvt-ltd?trk=mini-profile

About Stratistics MRC

We offer a wide spectrum of research and consulting services with in-depth knowledge of different industries. We are known for customized research services, consulting services, and Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) services in the research world. We explore market trends and draw our insights with valid assessments and analytical views. We use advanced techniques and tools among the quantitative and qualitative methodologies to identify the market trends.

Our research reports and publications are routed to help our clients to design their business models and enhance their business growth in the competitive market scenario. We have a strong team with hand-picked consultants including project managers, implementers, industry experts, researchers, research evaluators and analysts with years of experience in delivering the complex projects.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lamb

Email: Send Email

Organization: Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd

Phone: +1-301-202-5929

Website: https://www.strategymrc.com

https://primefeed.in/