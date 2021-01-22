Transgenic Animals Market | Growth Opportunities with Prominent Players, Top Regions and Applications

Overview

Transgenic animals or genetically modified (GM) animals have a foreign gene inserted into their DNA structure for various applications such as production of drugs, resistance to disease, and increasing yields. For instance, GM cows, sheep, and goats can produce growth hormone, insulin, and anticoagulants. The global transgenic animals market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains a compilation of drivers, threats, and opportunities which can work well for interested investors.

Market Outlook

The global transgenic animals market is projected to exhibit 8.60% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). Hike in R&D expenses and the growing biotechnology sector are major drivers of the market. This is evident by the revenue accumulated by the biotech sector to be close to W in 2016. Rising cases of diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and other diseases in conjunction with awareness of transgenic animals for testing purposes can fuel the market growth.

The high yields gained by transgenic animals due to the high purity level can spur the demand for transgenic animals. Major use of gene editing for creating GM animals can bode well for the global transgenic animals market. Technological advanced in genetic engineering can push the market demand. The use of animals for producing complex proteins and low cost per protein can expand the scope of the global market.

But stringent regulations by federal bodies to protect consumers may hamper the market growth.

Segmentation Analysis

The global transgenic animals market is segmented on the basis of product, technique, consumables, application, model organisms, and end-user.

By product, the market is segmented into electroporators, micro-injections, gene gun, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and others.

By technique, the market is segmented into DNA microinjection, embryonic stem cell-mediated gene transfer, retrovirus-mediated gene transfer, and others.

By consumables, the market is segmented into culture media, fluorescent probes, and others.

By application, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, xenotransplantation, recombinant human proteins, and others.

By model organisms, the market is segmented into cows, rabbit, mice, and others.

By end-user, it is segmented into academic institutes, research organizations, biotechnology industries, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geography-wise, the global transgenic animals market comprises Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas can lead the global market till 2023 due to continuous developments in biotechnology, acceptance of transgenic products, and rising cases of cardiovascular disorders and diabetes. Presence of major players such as Charles River Laboratories and others can influence the market revenue. North America can garner significant revenue due to demand from the U.S. and Canada, while South America has shown great promise due to latent opportunities for growth.

Europe is the second biggest contributor for the transgenic animals market due to research and development in the healthcare industry, inclination towards pharming, and the large patient pool.

The APAC region can display the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to large healthcare expenditure and awareness of GM animals. Moreover, establishments of R&D units of biotechnology firms in China and India for fueling the research on new drugs and vaccines can drive the transgenic animals market growth. Demand for vaccines and human proteins will drive the demand for animal pharming which can include the use of transgenic animals.

The MEA region can account for the lowest market share due to strict government policies and poorly developed research and development centers.

Competitive Outlook

Cyagen Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Creative-Biolabs, Abbott, Charles River, Sigma-Aldrich Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sutter Instrument Company, TRANS GENIC INC., Ltd., Accumold, Spinco Biotech Pvt Ltd., and others are some of the prominent manufacturers in the market.

