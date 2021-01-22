Dental Trauma Market is Rapidly Growing with Huge Application Scope & Opportunities

Market Highlights

During last decade the number of procedures have increased which has influenced the growth of the market positively. Moreover, increasing demand for the better treatment and changing reimbursement policies has boosted the market growth.

Increasing number of patients suffering from different dental diseases have increased the demand different treatments in the market. During the last few years, the dental consumables have changed the treatment scenario. The market is expecting a healthy growth during the next decade. Moreover, well developed technology has supported the growth of the market in this region.

According to the Pew Center on the States, in 2010, Americans spend USD 106 billion on dental care. According to the American Dental Association, in 2010, over 600 million dental procedures were performed which will continuously increase in coming future.

Approximately 75 % of all procedures were diagnostic procedures of which children aged 0–20 accounts for 41% of all procedures.

The global dental trauma market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~8.6 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global dental trauma market owing to the presence of huge patient population with dental injuries, high healthcare spending, and increasing government support for research & development.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global dental trauma market as result of increasing focus of various government agencies on the treatment of dental diseases. Moreover, the growing public awareness about dental trauma likely to boost the European market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing dental trauma market across the globe. Japan holds the major share of the regional market due to availability of advanced technology and huge healthcare spending. Moreover, rapidly developing economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the government’s initiatives for research & development projected to drive the market in China and India over the forecasted period.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market. Whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

Segmentation

The global dental trauma market is segmented on the basis of types, by treatment, and by end user. On the basis of type, it is segmented into tooth fracture, injuries of the periodontal apparatus, and injuries to supporting bone tissues. Tooth fracture is further segmented into enamel infraction, enamel fracture, enamel-dentine fracture, complex fracture of tooth, root fracture of tooth. Injuries of the periodontal apparatus is further segmented into subluxation of the tooth (tooth knocked loose), luxation of the tooth, intrusion of the tooth (tooth jammed into tooth socket), avulsion of the tooth. Injuries to supporting bone tissues is further segmented into fracture of mandibular/maxillary socket wall, fracture of mandibular/maxillary alveolar processes, fracture of mandible/maxilla. Based on the treatment, it is segmented into cosmetic dentistry, laser dentistry, and others. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into dental clinics, dental laboratories, research laboratories, and others.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are Patterson Dental (U.S.), Henry Schein (U.S.), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Straumann (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (Switzerland), PLANMECA OY (Finland), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Biolase Inc (U.S.), KERR Corporation (U.S.), GC orthodontics (Germany), American Orthodontics (U.S.), Zimmer Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Gentle Dentistry, LLC (U.S.) and others.

