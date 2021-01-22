Evans Syndrome Market Trends and Demand, Analysis, Key Vendors, Regions, Type, Application and Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Evans syndrome is a rare autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system produces antibodies that destroy red blood cells (RBCs), platelets and sometimes white blood cells (WBCs) known as neutrophils. Major symptoms associated with Evans syndrome include jaundice, bloody nose, fever, weakness, bacterial infections and many others.

A number of factor such as rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders, increasing awareness, improving regulatory framework, increasing government assistance, increasing automation of laboratories, and rising funding and reimbursement policies are propelling the growth of the global Evan syndrome market.

However, challenges in research and development, side-effects of treatment, the presence of misbranded and spurious drugs and poor healthcare system in low and middle-income countries may hamper the growth of the market.

It is estimated that the Evans syndrome market is expected to grow at a CAGR 10.2% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the Evans syndrome market owing to the rising awareness among people, and high healthcare expenditure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2015, the total health expenditure in the United States was reported to be USD 3.2 trillion and hospital care accounted for a share of 32.3%.

Europe holds the second position in the Evans syndrome market. It is expected that the support provided by the government bodies for research & development and improvement in reimbursement policies in the healthcare is likely to drive the market of Europe region.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing Evans syndrome market owing to a huge patient pool and developing healthcare technology. Healthcare expenditure is also improving in various Asia Pacific countries. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare in the years 2015-2016, the total health expenditure was USD 170.4 billion, which is 3.6% higher than the expenditure of 2014-2015.

The Middle East & Africa holds the lowest market due to lack of technical knowledge and poor medical facilities.

Segmentation

The global Evans syndrome market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and distribution channels.

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is classified as blood test, bone marrow biopsy, antibody assays, computed tomography (CT) scan, flow cytometry of double-negative T cells, and others. The blood test is further segmented into complete blood count (CBC), and direct antiglobulin test. On the basis of the treatment, the market is classified as pharmacologic therapy, splenectomy, biologic therapy, stem cell transplantation, and others. The pharmacologic therapy is further sub-segmented into Prednisone and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) therapy. The biologic therapy is sub-segmented into Rituximab and others.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, drug stores, pharmacies, and others.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the global Evans syndrome market are Pfizer, Merck & Co., Sanofi, Astellas Pharma, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, Sigma-Aldrich, Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lily and Company, BD, ChemoMetec A/S, and Others.

