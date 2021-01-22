Spoil Detection Based Smart Labels – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)

Global Spoil Detection Based Smart Labels Market is expected to reach $4,227.27 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Spoil Detection Based Smart Labels Market include Zebra Technologies, Thinfilm Electronics ASA, Smartrac N.V., Scanbuy Inc, Sato Holdings AG, Muhlbauer Holding AG & Co. KGAA, Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd., Insignia Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Evigence Sensors, CCL Industries Inc., and Avery Dennison Corporation.

Increasing government standards, the ability of runtime detection of the degree of freshness of food material, and rising customer preferences for the hygiene of food material are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, lack of uniform standards and form factor of the label are hampering the growth of the market.

Spoil detection-based smart labels detect the exact freshness of products and help the entire process of monitoring the product spoilage in real-time. Smart labels are used in food & beverage and healthcare industries to detect the degree of freshness of food materials. They also help to monitor and measure the factors like temperature, pH, moisture, and microbial growth to mention the basic ones.

Based on the end-user, the food & beverage segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as food can be lost or spoiled during the supply chain, from early agricultural production to final household consumption. The labels are the ideal products to trace such loss and reduce the wastage of food materials.

By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the rising number of foodborne diseases, increasing customer liking for hygienic food material and supportive customs by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Types Covered:

• Vegetables

• Processed Foods

• Meat

• Fish

• Dairy Products

Product Types Covered:

• Time – Temperature Indicator

• Pathogen Indicator

• Oxygen Indicator

• Carbon-Dioxide Indicator

Technologies Covered:

• Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

• Sensing Label

• Near-Field Communication (NFC)

End Users Covered:

• Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

• Logistics

• Food & Beverage

• Cosmetics

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

