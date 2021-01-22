Global Indoor Farming Robots Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021

The global indoor farming robots market is growing continually. The market growth attributes to the rising adoption of robotics to improve greenhouse and indoor farming operations. Besides, increasing demand for indoor farming robots to perform harvesting, seeding, and plant inspection drives the market growth. Moreover, growing advances in vision cameras, artificial intelligence, and sensing technology escalate the growth of the market.

Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global indoor farming robots market is projected to grow USD 358.5 MN by 2025, registering 21.43% CAGR during the review period (2019 – 2025). Improvements in the manufacturing of robot arms and mechanical parts boost market sales. Increasing demand to increase the fruits & vegetables and grain production substantiate market growth. Also, decreasing arable land pushes market growth, driving the indoor planting demand.

Additionally, increasing demand for indoor farm robots with 3D cameras that scan the module collect & analysis information fosters the growth of the market, improving specific operations. The coronavirus pandemic has led to a spike in interest and investment in farm robotics and automation due to the shortages of agricultural workers. Also, the UV technology’s ability to kill viruses is garnering huge market prominence.

Indoor Farming Robots Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the indoor farming robots market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. To gain a larger competitive share, industry players adopt strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product/technology launch.

Major Players:

Players leading the Global indoor farming robots market are OnRobot(Denmark), Iron-Ox(US), Visser Horti Systems BV(Netherlands), Harvest Automation(US), FodderWorks(US), Root AI(US), FarmBot Inc.(US), Javo(Netherlands), and Metomotion(Israel), among others.

Indoor Farming Robots Market – Segments

By Type : Robot Gripper, Cutting Robot, Robotic Fodder, Material Handling Robot, Incubators, Monitoring Drones, and others.

By Automation : Semi-Autonomous and Fully Autonomous.

By Application : Fruits & Vegetables, Floriculture, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Indoor Farming Robots Market – Regional Analysis

Europe dominates the global indoor farming robots market. The largest market share attributes to the rising adoption of indoor farming robots to increase farm production. Besides, the growing food demand boosts the indoor farming robots market.

The Asia Pacific region stands second in the indoor farming robots market. The market is driven by the proliferating trend of indoor plants and greenhouses. Additionally, the ever-increasing population encourages indoor farming robots, creating a significant demand for fruits and vegetables. Furthermore, the proliferation of hydroponics and vertical farming has uplifted the demand for indoor farming robots in the region. The APAC indoor farming robots market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the assessment period

