Global Flash Memory Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021

The flash memory market is growing rapidly. Market growth is majorly attributed to the augmenting demand for highly scalable memory devices from smartphones, laptops, and computer industries.

Besides, the rising uses of connected & wearable devices create substantial market demand. Embedded systems rely on SPI NOR flash for boot code and parallel NAND flash for data storage.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global flash memory market valuation is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the review period (2016-2027). Technological advances in storage technologies accelerate the growth of the market. Besides, the rising usages of the internet and smart connected devices foster the flash memory industry, generating the data.

Moreover, the increasing demand for flash memory positively impacts the flash memory market growth, offering effective inventory control, and tracking systems that can efficiently accommodate changing business conditions. Rising adoption of flash memory devices in increasing numbers of businesses worldwide pushes the development of the market. Conversely, high costs associated with the purchase and deployments of flash memory are a significant factor projected to obstruct the market growth.

Global Flash Memory Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the flash memory market appears fragmented due to the presence of many key players. Strategic partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product/ technology remain flash memory market trends to gain a larger competitive share.

Major Players:

Players leading the global flash memory market include Toshiba (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Intel (US), IM Flash (US), SanDisk (US), Micron Technology, Inc., (US), SK Hynix (South Korea), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), and Qimonda (Germany), among others.

Flash Memory Market- Segments

By Type: NOR and NAND.

By Storage Technology: Magnetic Storage, Optical Storage, Electronic Memories, and others.

By Application: Smartphone, Tablet & PC, Solid State Drives (SSD), Handheld Media Player Devices, and others (DSC- Digital still Camera).

By Regions: Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Flash Memory Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global flash memory market. The significant market share attributes to rising technological advances and adoption of NOR and NAND memory devices in various applications. Besides, the presence of notable industry players and rapid economic growth & spurted industrialization in the region drive the flash memory market share.

North America stands second in the flash memory market. The growth is driven by the strong presence of many notable players and well-established development centers, allowing the early adoption of advanced storage technologies. Additionally, broad uptake and advances in storage technologies boost the growth of the regional market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Flash Memory Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

