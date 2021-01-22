Global China Contract Research Organization Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

China CRO market value is anticipated to reach US$27.04 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 27.06%, for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as increasing biologics sales, rising geriatric population, growing investment in healthcare sector, accelerating number of innovative drug IND filings, inclining drug research and development expenditures and unmet treatment needs are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by the U.S. and China trade tensions, growing competition and regulatory compliance. A few notable trends include increasing consolidation activities, adoption of AI technology and emergence of e-clinical technology.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5266324-china-contract-research-organization-cro-market-clinical-pre

During previous years, CRO industry has grown from limited clinical trial services provider to a full-service industry characterized by broad relationships with clients and service offerings that encompass the entire drug development process. In addition, CROs provide services that generate high quality and timely data in support of applications for regulatory approval of new drugs or reformulations of existing drugs as well as marketing claims. They also leverage selected information technologies and procedures to efficiently capture, manage and analyze the large streams of data generated during a clinical trial.

Also Read: https://www.medgadget.com/2020/07/contract-research-organization-cro-market-in-china-2020-analysis-to-2024-application-emerging-trends-and-leading-players.html

Clinical services are the most consumed CRO service owing to growth in large molecule drug development outsourcing activities by drug-maker. Increasing research grants from the government, growing availability of skilled medical researchers and rising outsourcing of point-of-care (POC) testing services are driving the industry.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of China CRO market, segmented on the basis of service type i.e. Clinical, Pre-clinical & Discovery and Drug Type i.e. Biologics & Chemical Drug.

Also Read: https://marketersmedia.com/demolition-equipment-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2017-2021/279924

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. IQVIA Holdings, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Syneos Health Inc, PRA Health Sciences, Medpace Holdings Inc and Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd are also presented in detail.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hookah-shisha-tobacco-market-2021-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-2026-2021-01-11

Key Target Audience:

Drug Outsourcing Agencies

End Users (Pharmaceutical & Bio-pharmaceutical company, medical devices company and Academic Institutes)

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/13/management-consulting-market-analysis-strategic-assessment-trend-outlook-and-bussiness-opportunities-2021-2026/

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://primefeed.in/