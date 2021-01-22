Global Express Parcel Services Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Express Parcel Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Express Parcel Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

FedEx

UPS

A-1 Express

BDP

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Allied Express

Aramex

American Expediting

Antron Express

DX Group

General Logistics Systems

Deliv

Unique Air Express

Yodel

One World Express

Tuffnells Parcels Express

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Air Transport

Land Transport

Sea Transport

Market segment by Application, split into

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

