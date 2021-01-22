Global Online AdvertisingMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Online Advertising market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Online Advertising market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon

Aol

Baidu

Facebook

Google

IAC

Linkedin

Microsoft

Twitter

Yahoo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Search Engine Marketing

Display Advertising

Classified

Mobile

Digital Video

Lead Generation

Rich Media

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

BFSI

CPG

Education

Healthcare

Industrial

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Telecommunication and Information Technology-Enabled Services (ITES)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

