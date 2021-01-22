Global Virtual Events Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Virtual Events status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Events development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Adobe Systems

Avaya

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

IBM

Microsoft

8×8

Mitel Networks

Alcatel-Lucent

Atlassian

BroadSoft

COREX

Huawei

Toshiba

Ubivent

Zoom Video Communications

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

UC&C And Video Conferencing

Web Conferencing

Market segment by Application, split into

Education

Healthcare

Finance And Banking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Events status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual Events development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtual Events are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

