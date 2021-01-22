Global Golf Apparel Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Golf apparel includes golf shirts, tops (sweaters, vests, fleeces), bottoms (pants, shorts) and outerwear.

The United States and West Europe dominate the golf apparel market, and most of the well-known brands come from the United States, West Europe (Germany, UK, France and Italy etc.) and Japan. But most of the brands produce their golf apparel products through OEM. There are a great many of manufacturers in Asia and other regions as OEM, especially China, Thailand, Vietnam, Mexico, Indonesia etc.

For production, China is the largest producer, occupying for 40 percent share of global golf apparel. Chinese producers produce the golf apparel products for own-brand and as OEM for the multinational companies. And the domestic market completely controlled by the foreign brands, especially Adidas, Nike, Callaway and Perry Ellis etc. This is a rich man’s sport in China; they are inclined to buy the foreign brands. The United States is the second producer, with 11 percent, and most of the American producers tend to purchase the golf apparel products through the OEM, for profit maximization. In addition, Vietnam, in addition, Thailand, Mexico, Columbia, Japan, Korea, UK and Germany also play important role in producing golf apparel products.

For Consumption, the United States, Japan and West Europe dominate the golf apparel market. The United States is the largest consumer, then Europe and Japan. Currently there are approximately 23 million golfers in USA, 16 million golfers in Europe and 8 million golfers in Japan. And over 45% golf courses are located in the United States, 22% in Europe, 7% in Japan, and 1.4% in China.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Golf Apparel 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Golf Apparel 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Golf Apparel 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 3736.3 million in 2019. The market size of Golf Apparel 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Golf Apparel market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Golf Apparel market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Golf Apparel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

