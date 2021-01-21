Voice Prosthesis Devices Market SWOT Analysis, Growth and Future Outlook To 2023

Global voice prosthesis devices market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 5.6% during forecast period, 2018–2023.

Various other factors such as increasing cases of throat cancer, technological advancements, favourable reimbursement, presence of a large target patient population and rising patient awareness regarding the benefits of voice prosthesis devices are also expected to propel the growth of the market.

Rising cases of laryngeal cancer is boosting the voice prosthesis devices market. According to the National Cancer Institute, around 13,150 new cases of laryngeal cancer were registered in 2018, which is around 0.8% of all new cancer cases.

Market Segmentation

The Global voice prosthesis devices market is segmented based on product type, valve type, end user and region.

The global market for voice prosthesis devices, by product type is segmented into indwelling voice prosthesis devices and non-dwelling voice prosthesis devices. The indwelling voice prosthesis devices market is expected to command the largest market share over the review period due to increasing cases of voice disorders.

The market, by valve type, is segmented into Blom-Singer valve, Provox valve, and Groningen valve

Based on end user, voice prosthesis devices market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, research & academic institutes.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global voice prosthesis devices market are Atos Medical, Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sonova, Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik – Vertrieb GmbH, InHealth Technologies, HEIMOMED Heinze, Smiths Medical, SERVONA GmbH, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominated the global market for voice prosthesis devices owing to presence of major market players and increased prevalence of voice disorders within the region. According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, voice disorders have been estimated to be present in between 3% to 9% of the US population. It is also reported that the prevalence is higher in adult females than in adult males i.e. 1.5:1.0.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global voice prosthesis devices market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the improvement in healthcare related research & development activities.

Asia Pacific was projected to be the fastest growing region in 2017. Factors such as, growing cases of throat cancer, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing participation of healthcare organizations drives the regional markets of the Asia Pacific region.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa held least share in the global voice prosthesis devices market due to the low per capita income, especially within the African region.

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.5 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 6. Global Voice Prosthesis Devices Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Indwelling Voice Prosthesis Devices

Market Estimates &Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023

…continued

