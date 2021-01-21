Global Impact on Travel Technology Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report covers market size and forecasts of Travel Technology, including the following market information:

Global Travel Technology Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Travel Technology Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Travel Technology Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Travel Technology Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Amadeus, Navitaire, Sabre, Travelport, CRS Technologies, mTrip, Qtech Software, Tramada Systems, PcVoyages 2000, Lemax, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions

Global Distribution System (GDS)

Based on the Application:

Travel Industry

Tourism Industry

Hospitality Industry

