Global Impact on Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report covers market size and forecasts of Testing as a Service (TaaS), including the following market information:

Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, Capgemini, IBM, Oracle, HCL Technologies, Wipro, QualiTest, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Aspire Systems, Cigniti, SGS, Hexaware Technologies, Calpinetech, NTT Data, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Functionality Testing

Usability Testing

Performance Testing

Compatibility Testing

Security Testing

Compliance Testing

Others

Based on the Application:

Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

