Global Bubble Tea Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global Bubble Tea market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bubble Tea volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bubble Tea market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Bubble Tea in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Bubble Tea manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

HYE

Bossen

Bubble Tea House Company

Bubblelicious Tea

Lollicup USA Inc.

Sumos

CuppoTee Company

Premium Bubble Tea manufacturers

Boba Tea Company

Ten Ren’s Tea

Qbubble

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Original Flavored Bubble Tea

Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea

Chocolate Flavored Bubble Tea

Other

Segment by Application

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Others

