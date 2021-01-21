Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

HCM solutions refer to application and services, which help organizations to manage and maintain their workforce efficiently

One trend in the market is emergence of cloud-computing services. The emergence of cloud-computing services is identified to be one of the key trends driving the growth of the human capital management (HCM) solutions market. Organizations are steadily demanding for cloud storage for storing critical information at cheap rates, while enabling the central administration to control the resources and HR activities.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3663763-global-human-capital-management-hcm-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

One driver in the market is demand for automated recruitment processes. The growing demand for automated recruitment processes to be one of the primary growth factors for the human capital management (HCM) solutions market. The software shortlists candidates, sends interview invitations, and confirms interview slots, and reduces the overall time, effort, and cost of the process.

The Americas is the major revenue contributor to the HR management system throughout the forecast period. The market witnesses’ steady growth in the region due to growing demand for unified solutions for all HR functions.

In 2018, the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market size was 12600 million US$ and it is expected to reach 22600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025.

Also Read: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/human-capital-management-hcm-market-2020-global-key-players-size-trends-applications-growth-analysis-to-2026_496505.html

This report focuses on the global Human Capital Management (HCM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Capital Management (HCM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ceridian HCM

Oracle

SAP

Ultimate Software

Workday

Also Read: https://marketersmedia.com/global-luxury-writing-material-market-2019-industry-analysis-size-share-strategies-and-forecast-to-2025/509691

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Core HR

Talent

Workforce

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Hospitality

Government

Manufacturing

Others

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/livestock-insurance-market-2020-global-leading-companies-analysis-revenue-trends-and-forecasts-2026-2021-01-11

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Capital Management (HCM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Human Capital Management (HCM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/13/global-smartphone-security-industry-analysis-2021-market-growth-trends-opportunities-forecast-to-2026/

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://primefeed.in/