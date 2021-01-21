Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Companies provide inspection, verification, testing and certification services and related support functions such as auditing, consulting and training. The purpose of these services is to increase productivity, help local manufacturers meet global standards, manage risk, and improve the quality, safety and compliance of a company’s products and services.

Scope of the Report:

Europe is the largest regions of Testing, Inspection and Certification, with revenue market share about 38.51% in 2017, North America following Europe, takes revenue market share of 27.38%. Asia-Pacific is an important market of Testing, Inspection and Certification, accounting for 22% revenue market share.

The application of Testing, Inspection and Certification included Consumer Product, Commodities, Industry, LFE and Other industry. Industry is the largest application takes revenue market share of 50% in 2017. LFE is the second application takes revenue market share of 24% in 2017.

SGS Group, Bureau Veritas, Dekra Certification, Intertek, TUV SUD, Eurofins Scientific, DNV, TUV Rheinland, UL LLC, ALS Limited and TUV Nord Group is the top player in the industry, they together with 39.36% market share.

The global Testing, Inspection and Certification market is valued at 8720 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 12300 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Testing, Inspection and Certification.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Testing, Inspection and Certification market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Testing, Inspection and Certification market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

SGS Group

Bureau Veritas

Dekra Certification

Intertek

TUV SUD

Eurofins Scientific

DNV

TUV Rheinland

UL LLC

ALS Limited

TUV Nord Group

Mistras Group

SAI Global

BSI Group

Exova Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

In-House

Outsourced

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Product

Commodities

Industry

LFE

Other

