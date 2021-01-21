Global Fire Protection Systems – Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Fire Protection Systems Market is accounted for $59.28 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $158.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. Strict regulatory norms used for fire protection systems, rising rate of accidents and growing technological growth in the equipment are some factors driving the market growth. However, huge implementation and maintenance prices of fire protection systems, Fire protection system failures, lack of integrity in system interfaces and integration of user interfaces among fire protection solutions are hampering the growth of the market. Development in HMI/Scada solutions, training leadership towards educate employees regarding safety at workplace and constant innovation in wireless sensor networks provides ample opportunities to the market.

Fire protection systems obtain authorized products, developed according towards the standards specified through the government authorities and regulatory bodies near curb fire outbreaks. These products are meant for detecting and extinguishing fire. Such systems consist of flame detectors and smoke control devices along with other equipment to aid fire emergency. Alarm valves and sprinkler systems are a few generally used fire protection systems. These systems have been pretend to detect and react to fire, smoke or flame presence. Emergence of fire protection systems have helped in reacting fast and precisely to fire, when compared towards the conventional heat or smoke devices used during the past.

By types, passive fire protection systems work on the basis of increasing building structure and helping in leveraging the productivity by decreasing the damages involved in fire accidents. One of the essential characteristics of the passive fire protection system is a cluster of codes and regulations to be followed. Passive fire protection comprises any fire safety measure that does not vigorously react towards the occurrence of flame, high temperature or smoke and contain aspects such as fire-resistant walls and doors, design of evacuation routes, passive signage, passive smoke venting and so on. Fire and smoke doors, for example, which need to close in a fire, are considered passive fire protection yet however they are activated by an alarm.

By geography, North America captured the largest market share due to strict government regulation and huge demand of passive fire protection system from industrial sector is one among the driving factor in this region.

Some of the key players in Fire Protection Systems Market include Johnson controls, Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Halma plc, VT MÄK, Tyco International plc, Siemens AG, Gentex Corporation, United Technologies, Minimax Viking GmbH, Hochiki Corporation, Kevta Fire Systems Inc., Trelleborg AB, Orcus Fire & Risk Inc., Gielle SRL, London Security PLC, Sterling Safety Systems, Firefly AB, EMS Security Group Ltd, Electro Detectors and Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

Products Covered:

• Fire Suppression

• Fire Response

• Fire Analysis

• Fire Management

• Fire Detection

Types Covered:

• Passive Fire Protection Systems

• Active Fire Protection Systems

Technologies Covered:

• Bulkheads

• Coating

• Sealant

• Other Technologies

Services Covered:

• Installation and Design Services

• Managed Services

• Maintenance Services

• Engineering Services

• Other Services

Verticals Covered:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Government

• Oil, Gas, and Mining

• Energy and Power

• Transportation and Logistics

• Manufacturing Plants

• Other Verticals

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

