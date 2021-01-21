Global Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Mobile Device Management market is expected to grow from $2.59 billion in 2017 to reach $16.52 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 20.3%. Growing consumer electronics, increasing the comfort level of companies with cloud-based services and increasing usage of smart phones & tablets are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, difficulties in selecting the right MDM vendors, decreasing adoption of Byod among businesses are hindering the market growth.

Mobile device management (MDM) is used for the administration of mobile devices, such as smartphones, tablet computers, laptops and desktop computers. MDM is usually implemented with the use of a third party product that has management features for particular vendors of mobile devices. MDM primarily deals with corporate data segregation, securing emails, securing corporate documents on devices, enforcing corporate policies, integrating and managing mobile devices including laptops and handhelds of various categories. MDM implementations may be either on-premises or cloud-based.

Based on End User, healthcare segment is expected to hold a largest market share in the MDM market during the forecast period due to growing awareness of health-related issues, extensive usage of mobile devices among nurses, patients, doctors, and supporting staff is driving the adoption of MDM solutions in this sector.

Based on Geography, North America is expected to have a significant growth in the market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to adopting MDM solutions within institutions to protect content from data breaches and piracy, web and network threat security, severe data losses, and cyber-attacks.

Some of the key players in the Mobile Device Management market include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., CA Technologies, Telstra Corporation Ltd, Airwatch LLC., Apple Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., RIM Holdings Inc., Symantec Corporation, Mobile Iron Inc., SOTI Inc., Absolute software Inc., SAP SE and 2X Parallels Ltd.

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Services Covered:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Deployment Types Covered:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Solutions Covered:

• Device Management

• Application Managemen

• Security Management

• Other Solutions

End Users Covered:

• Government and Public Sector

• Transportation and Logistics

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• IT and Telecommunication

• Healthcare

• Education

• Manufacturing and Automotive

• Media and Entertainment

• Energy and Utility

• Academia and Research

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

