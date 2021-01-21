Global Strapping Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025

This report researches the worldwide Strapping market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Strapping breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Strapping is the process of applying a strap to an item to combine, hold, reinforce, or fasten it. The strap may also be referred to as strapping. Strapping is most commonly used in the packaging industry.

At present, the manufactures of strapping are concentrated in China, Europe, US, Japan and India. The global leading players in this market are Signode, M.J.Maillis Group, Cordstrap, FROMM Group, Anshan Falan and Baosteel.

The strapping are mainly used by wood industry, paper industry, building industry and textile industry. The main application of strapping is building industry. The market share of the three applications is 22.87%, 21.17% and 24.66%.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of downstream industry, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

Global Strapping market size will increase to 4460 Million US$ by 2025, from 3450 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Strapping.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Strapping capacity, production, value, price and market share of Strapping in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Signode

M.J.Maillis Group

Samuel Strapping

Cordstrap

Dynaric，Inc

FROMM Group

Anshan Falan

Baosteel

Bhushan Steel

Youngsun

Messersì Packaging

Mosca

Scientex Berhad

Teufelberger

Linder

Granitol a.s.

TITAN Umreifungstechnik

MiDFIELD INDUSTRIES LTD

Brajesh Packaging

Polivektris

Strapack

Cyklop

Polychem

Strapping Breakdown Data by Type

Steel Strapping

Plastic Strapping

Strapping Breakdown Data by Application

Wood Industry

Paper Industry

Building Industry

Textile Industry

Others

Strapping Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Strapping Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Strapping capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Strapping manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Strapping :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

