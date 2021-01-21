Global and China Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast for 2026

Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market is segmented into

Single Coated Tape

Double Coated Tape

Reinforced Single Coated Tape

Unsupported Single Coated Tape

Others

Segment by Application, the Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market is segmented into

Electrical

Medical

Automotive

White Goods

Hygiene

Paper/Printing

Building/Construction

Retail/Graphics

Aerospace

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Share Analysis

Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes business, the date to enter into the Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market, Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

3M

Avery Dennison

Intertape Polymer

Berry Plastics

Nitto Denko

American Biltrite

Essentra

Mactac

Scapa

TESA

Arkema (Bostik)

Shurtape Technologies

DeWAL Industries

Johnson & Johnson

Shurtape Technologies

CCT Tapes

Adhesives Research

Lamart Corp

Cantech

Coroplast Tape Corporation

Worthen Industries

Cardinal Health

Main Tape

Adhesive Applications

Medline Medical

DYNAREX

McKesson

