Global and China Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast for 2026

Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market is segmented into
Single Coated Tape
Double Coated Tape
Reinforced Single Coated Tape
Unsupported Single Coated Tape
Others
Segment by Application, the Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market is segmented into
Electrical
Medical
Automotive
White Goods
Hygiene
Paper/Printing
Building/Construction
Retail/Graphics
Aerospace
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Share Analysis
Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes business, the date to enter into the Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market, Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
3M
Avery Dennison
Intertape Polymer
Berry Plastics
Nitto Denko
American Biltrite
Essentra
Mactac
Scapa
TESA
Arkema (Bostik)
Shurtape Technologies
DeWAL Industries
Johnson & Johnson
Shurtape Technologies
CCT Tapes
Adhesives Research
Lamart Corp
Cantech
Coroplast Tape Corporation
Worthen Industries
Cardinal Health
Main Tape
Adhesive Applications
Medline Medical
DYNAREX
McKesson