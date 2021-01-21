Biosurgery Market: Historical, Current and Projected Market Size, Competitive landscape & Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

Biosurgery Market products are used in numerous surgical procedures to minimize intra- and post-operative complications. The increasing geriatric population, a growing number of surgical procedures, rising occurrences of trauma and sports-related injuries are the major factors driving the growth of the global biosurgery market. Additionally, increasing R&D spending and aggressive strategies adopted by the top players, such as new product launches, are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2015, Kuros Biosurgery announced the grant of a US patent for its synthetic hydrogel technology which is a combination of bioactive and biomaterial products such as sealants and orthobiologics.

The high costs associated with surgeries, stringent regulatory environment for product approval, and increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries are likely to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

