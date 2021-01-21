Infertility Market Overview, Dynamics, Supply & Demand, Analysis & Forecast by 2023

Market Scenario:

The most common causes of infertility include deficiencies in semen or egg production such as poor quality and sperm motility, lower hormonal levels, abnormal ejaculation and even psychological conditions. As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis, the market for Infertility Market stood at 11.2 billion in 2016, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6 % during the forecast period ending 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Rise In Risk Factors Is The Prime Reason For Market Growth

The increase in risk factors for the global infertility market is sedentary lifestyles, increasing age at marriage, substance abuse, environmental factors, genetic abnormalities, stress, obesity, prostate cancer, varicocele, and others. Smoking, alcohol, anabolic steroid use, and illicit drug use is positively correlated to the growth of infertility. Cancer treatment such as chemotherapy, radiation, also affects fertility. Late marriage and hormonal disorders are other causes associated with infertility. Women infertility is caused by Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), Functional hypothalamic amenorrhea, pelvic infection, ruptured appendicitis, gonorrhea or chlamydia, endometriosis, or abdominal surgery.

Growth In Awareness and Growing Number of fertility Clinics Is Driving A Large Demand

There has been a keen awareness regarding infertility with concurrent development of fertility clinics. The advent of assisted reproductive techniques has resulted in a significant adoption of these services by the market.

Poor Efficacy of Treatment and High Cost Sssociated May Hamper Market’s Growth

The prime market constraints include the high cost of the procedure, side effects of the drug therapy and social taboos for Infertility treatment and others.

