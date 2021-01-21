Gout Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2018 – 2023

Market Highlights

Global Gout Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast .

Gout is a common form of inflammatory arthritis. Gout is caused due to higher levels of uric acid in the blood. Major risk factors that are likely to cause gout are certain health factors such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and certain medications that can cause high levels of uric acid. Additionally, factors such as diet containing red meat, obesity, and high consumption of alcohol can cause gout.

The global gout market is expected to grow a healthy growth due to various factors such as increasing obesity rates, increasing aging mass, rising population indulging in smoking, and low fiber diet along with the increasing healthcare expenditure.