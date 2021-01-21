Telemedicine Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2017 – 2023

Market Analysis

The global Telemedicine Market is predicted to touch USD 56,738.3 million at a whopping 16.8% CAGR between 2014- 2023, as per the recent report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Telemedicine helps health care experts in evaluating, diagnosing, and treating patients at a distance through telecommunications technology. It has wide applications in dermatology, cardiology, radiology, ophthalmology, psychiatry, and others.

Various factors are adding to the telemedicine market growth. According to the new MRFR report, such factors include favorable government initiatives, need for cost-saving in the healthcare delivery, technological advances related to the internet and mobile phones, an increase in the number of smartphone users, rising cases of chronic respiratory diseases, and increase in COVID-19 virus-positive cases.

On the contrary, safety, and data privacy issues, resistance in acceptance of technology by patients and practitioners, and high implementation cost are factors that may limit the telemedicine market growth over the forecast period.