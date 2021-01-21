Global Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market Audience, Geographies and Key Players 2019-2025

Summary – A new market study, “2019-2025 World Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market Research Report by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain in Media and Entertainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Media and Entertainment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Also Read: https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/blockchain-in-media-and-entertainment-market-2019-size-share-demand-trends-growth-consumption-and-2025-forecasts-explored-in-latest-research_444591.html

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Amazon Web Services

Accenture PLC

Oracle Corporation

Infosys Limited

Bitfury USA Inc.

Factom Inc.

GuardTime,AS

Auxesis Group

Nyiax Inc.

MetaX

BTL Group

Also Read: http://icrowdkorean.com/2019/01/07/%ED%86%A0-%EB%8B%89-%EC%99%80%EC%9D%B8-%EC%8B%9C%EC%9E%A5-2024%EB%A5%BC-%EC%A0%84%EB%A7%9D-%ED%95%98%EB%8A%94-%EA%B8%80%EB%A1%9C%EB%B2%8C-%ED%82%A4-%ED%94%8C%EB%A0%88%EC%9D%B4%EC%96%B4-%EB%8F%99/

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bitcoin

Ripple

Ethereum

R3 Corda

Other

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fitness-equipment-market-2021-global-trends-share-growth-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-11

Market segment by Application, split into

Content Security

Licensing and Rights Management

Smart Contract

Pay

Digital Advertising

Online Game

Other

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dried-fruits-2020-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-04

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Blockchain in Media and Entertainment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Blockchain in Media and Entertainment development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/organic-palm-sugar-market-report-2021-by-supply-demand-consumption-sale-price-share-revenue-and-top-manufacturers-2021-01-06

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain in Media and Entertainment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://primefeed.in/