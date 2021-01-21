Global Operations Support System (OSS) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Operations Support System (OSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Operations Support System (OSS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Comptel

Convergys

Oracle

Elitecore Technologies

HP Development Company

Intec Systems Ltd.

Subex Limited

Redtech Network India Pvt. Ltd.

Wipro Limited

Xalted

Accenture

Amdocs

Capgemini

CSG System

Huawei

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cable & Satellite

Fixed & Wireless

Mobile

MVNO/MVNE

Market segment by Application, split into

Revenue Management

Service Fulfilment

Service Assurance

Customer Management

Network Management Systems

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Operations Support System (OSS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Operations Support System (OSS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Operations Support System (OSS) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

